Today is Sunday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2019. There are 107 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 15, 1963, four black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)
On this date:
In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.
In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.
In 1950, during the Korean conflict, United Nations forces landed at Incheon in the south and began their drive toward Seoul.
In 1985, Nike began selling its "Air Jordan 1" sneaker.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.
In 2008, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 504.48, or 4.42 percent, to 10,917.51 while oil closed below $100 a barrel for the first time in six months amid upheaval in the financial industry as Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection and Merrill Lynch & Co. was sold to Bank of America.
Today's birthdays: Comedian Norm Crosby is 92. Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 81. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 73. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 58. Actress Amy Davidson is 40. Britain's Prince Harry is 35. TV personality Heidi Montag is 33.