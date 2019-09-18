Today is Thursday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2019. There are 103 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 19, 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.
On this date:
In 1777, the first Battle of Saratoga was fought during the Revolutionary War; although British forces succeeded in driving out the American troops, the Americans prevailed in a second battle the following month.
In 1982, the smiley emoticon was invented by Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with a colon followed by a hyphen and a parenthesis as a horizontal "smiley face." :-)
In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.
In 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.
In 2001, The Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 drew closer.
Today's birthdays: Author Roger Angell is 99. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 53. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is 45. Christian rock musician JD Frazier is 36. Actress Katrina Bowden is 31.