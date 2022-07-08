Today in history

Today is Saturday, July 9, the 190th day of 2022. There are 175 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.

On this date:

In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.

In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.

In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.

In 1944, during World War II, American forces secured Saipan as the last Japanese defenses fell.

In 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.

In 2010, the largest U.S.-Russia spy swap since the Cold War was completed on a remote stretch of Vienna airport tarmac as planes from New York and Moscow arrived within minutes of each other with 10 Russian sleeper agents and four prisoners accused by Russia of spying for the West.

Today’s birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 95. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 77. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Actor Megan Parlen is 42.