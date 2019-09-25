Today is Thursday, Sept. 26, the 269th day of 2019. There are 96 days left in the year.
On Sept. 26, 1789, Thomas Jefferson was confirmed by the Senate to be the first United States secretary of state; John Jay, the first chief justice; Edmund Randolph, the first attorney general.
In 1907, New Zealand went from being a colony to a dominion within the British Empire.
In 1955, following word that President Eisenhower had suffered a heart attack, the New York Stock Exchange saw its worst price decline since 1929.
In 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
In 1986, William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court as its 103rd member.
In 1996, President Clinton signed a bill ensuring two-day hospital stays for new mothers and their babies.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Olivia Newton-John is 71. Actor James Keane is 67. Actress Linda Hamilton is 63. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 59. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 58. Actor Jim Caviezel is 51. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 47. Music producer Dr. Luke is 46. Actor Mark Famiglietti is 40. Singer-actress Christina Milian is 38. Tennis player Serena Williams is 38. Actress Zoe Perry is 36.