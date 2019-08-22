Today is Friday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2019. There are 130 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
On this date:
In 1775, Britain's King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of "open and avowed rebellion."
In 1913, Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen story, was unveiled in the harbor of the Danish capital.
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as "Stockholm Syndrome."
In 1999, The Dow Jones industrial average soared 199.15 to a then-record of 11,299.76.
In 2003, Former priest John Geoghan, the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.
Today's birthdays: Actress Barbara Eden is 88. Political satirist Mark Russell is 87. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 85. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 74. Actress Shelley Long is 70. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 70. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 70. Queen Noor of Jordan is 68. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 50. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 42. Actress Kimberly Matula is 31. NBA player Jeremy Lin is 31.