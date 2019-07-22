Today in History
Today is Tuesday, July 23, the 204th day of 2019. There are 161 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 23, 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world's most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
On this date:
In 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his "typographer," a forerunner of the typewriter.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly blacks, were killed.
In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the U.S. women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.
In 2003, Massachusetts' attorney general issued a report saying clergy members and others in the Boston Archdiocese probably had sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.
In 2017, a tractor trailer was found in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, crammed with dozens of immigrants; ten died and many more were treated at a hospital for dehydration and heat stroke. (The driver, James Bradley Jr., was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to transporting the immigrants resulting in death.)
Today's Birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 83. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 46.