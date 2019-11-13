Today is Thursday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2019. There are 47 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Nov. 14, 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.
On this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside's plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.
In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.
In 1943, Leonard Bernstein, the 25-year-old assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic, made his debut with the orchestra as he filled in for the ailing Bruno Walter during a nationally broadcast concert.
In 1965, the U.S. Army's first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
In 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.
Today's birthdays: Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 86. Composer Wendy Carlos is 80. Britain's Prince Charles is 71. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 70. Actress Laura San Giacomo is 58. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 44. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 28.