Today is Thursday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2019. There are 138 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
On this date:
In 1483, the Sistine Chapel was consecrated by Pope Sixtus IV.
In 1888, T.E. Lawrence, the British soldier who gained fame as "Lawrence of Arabia," was born in Tremadoc, Wales.
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan's Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
In 1961, as workers began constructing a Berlin Wall made of concrete, East German soldier Conrad Schumann leapt to freedom over a tangle of barbed wire in a scene captured in a famous photograph.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1995, the Justice Department agreed to pay $3.1 million to white separatist Randy Weaver and his family to settle their claims over the killing of Weaver's wife and son during a 1992 siege by federal agents at Ruby Ridge, Idaho.
Today's birthdays: Actress Abby Dalton is 87. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 81. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 81. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Britain's Princess Anne is 69. Actress Debra Messing is 51. Actor Ben Affleck is 47. Rock singer Joe Jonas is 30. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 29.