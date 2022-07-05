Today in history

Today is Wednesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2022. There are 178 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.

On this date:

In 1483, England’s King Richard III was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.

In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.

In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.

In 1988, 167 North Sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform.

Today’s birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82. Former President George W. Bush is 76. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 76. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 71. Rapper 50 Cent is 47. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 44. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 43. Rock singer Kate Nash is 35.

