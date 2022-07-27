Today in history

Today is Thursday, July 28, the 209th day of 2022. There are 156 days left in the year.

Today’s highlights:

On July 28, 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2. A U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.

On this date:

In 1609, the English ship Sea Venture, commanded by Adm. Sir George Somers, ran ashore on Bermuda, where the passengers and crew founded a colony.

In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.

In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.

In 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.

In 2015, it was announced that Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Naval intelligence analyst who had spent nearly three decades in prison for spying for Israel, had been granted parole.

Today’s birthdays: Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 79. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 77. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 29.