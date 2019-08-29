Today is Friday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2019. There are 123 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1862, Confederate forces won victories against the Union at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia, and the Battle of Richmond in Kentucky.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was August 31 where the crash occurred.)
In 2005, a day after Hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80 percent of New Orleans, looting continued to spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.
In 2007, in a serious breach of nuclear security, a B-52 bomber armed with six nuclear warheads flew cross-country unnoticed; the Air Force later punished 70 people.
Today's birthdays: Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 62. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. TV personality Lisa Ling is 46. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 37. Singer Rachael Price is 34. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 33. Actress Johanna Braddy is 32. Actor Cameron Finley is 32.