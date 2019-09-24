Today is Wednesday, Sept. 25, the 268th day of 2019. There are 97 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 25, 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)
On this date:
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston's Fenway Park.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a speech in Pueblo, Colo., during a national speaking tour in support of the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1978, 144 people were killed when a Pacific Southwest Airlines Boeing 727 and a private plane collided over San Diego.
In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
In 1992, NASA's Mars Observer blasted off on a $980 million mission to the red planet (the probe disappeared just before entering Martian orbit in August 1993).
Today's Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 90. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 75. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 72. Actor Mark Hamill is 68. Actress Heather Locklear is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 54. Actor Will Smith is 51. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 50. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 36. Actor Zach Woods is 35. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 30. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 29.