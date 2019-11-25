Today is Tuesday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2019. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state's presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
On this date:
In 1789, Americans observed a day of thanksgiving set aside by President George Washington to mark the adoption of the Constitution of the United States.
In 1942, the Warner Bros. motion picture "Casablanca," starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in New York.
In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
In 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the U.S. and South Korea.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon's personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she'd accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Tina Turner is 80. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 41. Actress Jessica Bowman is 39. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38. Actress Jessica Camacho is 37. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 35. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 35. Singer Lil Fizz is 34. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 34.