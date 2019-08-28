Today is Thursday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2019. There are 124 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Aug. 29, 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
On this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, Alexandria, Virginia, formally surrendered to British military forces, which occupied the city until September 3.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.
In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles "Pete" Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle.
In 1982, Academy Award-winning actress Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.
In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
Today's birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (TV: "The Andy Griffith Show") is 93. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Country musician Dan Truman is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 52. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 44. Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 30. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 29.