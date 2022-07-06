Today in history

Today is Thursday, July 7, the 188th day of 2022. There are 177 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 7, 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.

On this date:

In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.

In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.

In 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam).

In 1990, the first “Three Tenors” concert took place as opera stars Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras performed amid the brick ruins of Rome’s Baths of Caracalla on the eve of the World Cup championship.

In 2010, Los Angeles police charged Lonnie Franklin Jr. in the city’s “Grim Sleeper” serial killings. (Franklin, who was sentenced to death for the killings of nine women and a teenage girl, died in prison in March 2020 at the age of 67.)

Today’s birthdays: Rock star Ringo Starr is 82. Country singer Linda Williams is 75. Actor Shelley Duvall is 73. Actor Cree Summer is 53. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 50. Country singer Maddie Font (Maddie and Tae) is 27.