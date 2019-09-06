Today is Saturday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2019. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.
On this date:
In 1892, James J. Corbett knocked out John L. Sullivan to win the world heavyweight crown in New Orleans in a fight conducted under the Marquess of Queensberry rules.
In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.
In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
In 1972, the International Olympic Committee banned Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the U.S. from further competition for talking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" after winning the gold and silver medals in the 400-meter run.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.
Today's birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 89. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 76. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde is 68. Rock musician Benmont Tench is 66. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones is 52. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 32. Actor Ian Chen (TV: "Fresh Off the Boat") is 13.