Today in history

Today is Thursday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2022. There are 135 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight:

On Aug. 18, 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)

On this date:

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.

In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.

In 2005, a judge in Wichita, Kansas, sentenced BTK serial killer Dennis Rader to 10 consecutive life terms, the maximum the law would allow.

In 2011, Vice President Joe Biden met with Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Today’s birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 95. Actor-director Robert Redford is 86. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 64. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 61. Actor Christian Slater is 53. Actor Edward Norton is 53. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 52. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 27.