Today in history

Today is Thursday, May 19, the 139th day of 2022. There are 226 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On May 19, 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.

On this date:

In 1780, a mysterious darkness enveloped much of New England and part of Canada in the early afternoon.

In 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944 as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).

In 1962, film star Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday to You” to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.

In 2018, Britain’s Prince Harry wed American actress Meghan Markle in a service that reflected Harry’s royal heritage and his bride’s biracial roots, as well as their shared commitment to put a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.

Today’s birthdays: Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 77. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Actor-comedian Michael Che (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39.

