Today is Friday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2019. There are 46 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Nov. 15, 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
On this date:
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.
In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman began their "March to the Sea" from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book "In Cold Blood.")
In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.
In 2003, two Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in Iraq; 17 U.S. troops were killed.
Today's birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 80. Actor Sam Waterston is 79. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 74. Christian rock musician David Carr (Third Day) is 45. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 38. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28.