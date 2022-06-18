Today in History

Today is Sunday, June 19, the 170th day of 2022. There are 195 days left in the year. This is Juneteenth. (The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.) This is Father’s Day.

Today’s highlight:

On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.

On this date:

In 1775, George Washington was commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.

In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”

In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.

In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.

In 1975, former Chicago organized crime boss Sam Giancana was shot to death in the basement of his home in Oak Park, Illinois; the killing has never been solved.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Gena Rowlands is 92. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 82. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 72. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 60. Actor Mia Sara is 55. Actor Robin Tunney is 50. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 33.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0