Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2019. There are 73 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as "Black Monday."
On this date:
In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopted a declaration of rights and liberties which the British Parliament ignored.
In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.
In 1814, the first documented public performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" took place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.
In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting black women into WAVES.
In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
In 1982, automaker John Z. DeLorean was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, accused of conspiring to sell $24 million of cocaine to salvage his business. (DeLorean was acquitted at trial on grounds of entrapment.)
In 2001, U.S. special forces began operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and al-Qaida.
Today's birthdays: Author John le Carre is 88. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons is 71. Singer-actress Ciara Renee is 29. Actress Hunter King is 26.