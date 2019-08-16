Today is Saturday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2019. There are 136 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 17, 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler's inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
On this date:
In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
In 1943, the Allied conquest of Sicily during World War II was completed as U.S. and British forces entered Messina.
In 1969, Hurricane Camille slammed into the Mississippi coast as a Category 5 storm that was blamed for 256 U.S. deaths, three in Cuba.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was "wrong," and criticized Kenneth Starr's investigation.
In 2017, a van plowed through pedestrians along a packed promenade in the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 120. (A 14th victim died later from injuries.) Another man was stabbed to death in a carjacking that night as the van driver made his getaway, and a woman died early the next day in a vehicle-and-knife attack in a nearby coastal town. (Six suspects in the attack were shot dead by police, two more died when a bomb workshop exploded.)
Today's birthdays: Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 78. Actor Robert DeNiro is 76. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 73. Actor Sean Penn is 59. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 53. Actress Helen McCrory is 51. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 50. Actress Taissa Farmiga is 25. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 24.