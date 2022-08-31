Today in history

Today is Thursday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2022. There are 121 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight:

On Sept. 1, 1983, 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.

On this date:

In 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.

In 1942, U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, California, on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans as well as Japanese nationals.

In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)

In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.

In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.

In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.

Today’s birthdays: Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 87. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 84. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 83. Singer Barry Gibb is 76. Singer Gloria Estefan is 65. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 46.