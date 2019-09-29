Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2019. There are 92 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 30, 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.
On this date:
In 1399, England's King Richard II was deposed by Parliament; he was succeeded by his cousin, Henry of Bolingbroke, who was crowned as King Henry IV.
In 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, "I believe it is peace for our time."
In 1939, the first college football game to be televised was shown on experimental station W2XBS in New York as Fordham University defeated Waynesburg College, 34-7.
In 2001, under threat of U.S. military strikes, Afghanistan's hard-line Taliban rulers said explicitly for the first time that Osama bin Laden was still in the country and that they knew where his hideout was located.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Angie Dickinson is 88. Actress Fran Drescher is 62. Rock musician Bill Rieflin (R.E.M.) is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 56. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 55. Actress Monica Bellucci is 55. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Actress Marion Cotillard is 44. Actress Lacey Chabert is 37. Actor Kieran Culkin is 37. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 35.