Today is Wednesday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2019. There are 118 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 4, 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
On this date:
In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. Ford Motor Co. began selling its ill-fated Edsel.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills "safe," despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1972, "The New Price Is Right," hosted by Bob Barker, premiered on CBS. (The game show later dropped the "New" from its title and expanded from a half-hour to an hour.)
In 1987, a Soviet court convicted West German pilot Mathias Rust of charges stemming from his daring flight to Moscow's Red Square, and sentenced him to four years in a labor camp. (Rust was released in August 1988.)
In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
In 2006, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray's barb pierced his chest.
Today's birthdays: Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 88. Singer Merald "Bubba" Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 70. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 59. Actress Ione Skye is 49. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 38. Actress-comedian Whitney Cummings is 37. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney is 35. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 24.