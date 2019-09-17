Today is Wednesday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2019. There are 104 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 18, 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.
On this date:
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.
In 1940, Harper and Brothers published "You Can't Go Home Again" by Thomas Wolfe, two years after the author's death.
In 1959, during his U.S. tour, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev visited Wall Street, the Empire State Building and the grave of President Franklin D. Roosevelt; in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Khrushchev called on all countries to disarm.
In 1964, the situation comedy "The Addams Family," inspired by the Charles Addams cartoons, premiered on ABC-TV.
In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 1990, The organized crime drama "GoodFellas," directed by Martin Scorsese, had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 2001, a week after the Sept. 11 attack, President George W. Bush said he hoped to "rally the world" in the battle against terrorism and predicted that all "people who love freedom" would join. Letters postmarked Trenton, N.J., that later tested positive for anthrax were sent to the New York Post and NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw.
Today's birthdays: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86. Actor Robert Blake is 86. Singer Frankie Avalon is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 60. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 48. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 35. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 26. Country singer Tae Dye is 24.