Today is Monday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2019. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On Sept. 16, 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was "no question" Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would "find them, get them running and hunt them down."
On this date:
In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule.
In 1893, more than 100,000 settlers swarmed onto a section of land in Oklahoma known as the "Cherokee Strip."
In 1910, Bessica Medlar Raiche of Mineola, N.Y., made the first accredited solo airplane flight by a woman in the United States.
In 1994, a federal jury in Anchorage, Alaska, ordered Exxon Corp. to pay $5 billion in punitive damages for the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (the U.S Supreme Court later reduced that amount to $507.5 million). Two astronauts from the space shuttle Discovery went on the first untethered spacewalk in ten years.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Janis Paige is 97. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 71. Magician David Copperfield is 63. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 61. Singer Marc Anthony is 51. Comedian-actress Amy Poehler is 48. Singer Musiq (MYOO'-sihk) is 42. Actor Michael Mosley is 41. Rapper Flo Rida is 40. Actress Alexis Bledel is 38. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas is 27.