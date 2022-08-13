Today in History

Today is Sunday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2022. There are 139 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.

On this date:

In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created.

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

In 1947, Pakistan became independent of British rule.

In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.

In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.

In 1994, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the terrorist known as “Carlos the Jackal,” was captured by French agents in Sudan.

In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)

In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.

Today’s birthdays: College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 87. Singer Dash Crofts is 84. Rock singer David Crosby is 81. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 77. Author Danielle Steel is 75. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 63. Actor Halle Berry is 56. Actor Mila Kunis is 39.