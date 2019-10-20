Today is Monday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2019. There are 71 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 21, 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of "The Pledge of Allegiance," written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth's Companion.
On this date:
In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1917, members of the 1st Division of the U.S. Army training in Luneville, France, became the first Americans to see action on the front lines of World War I.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.
In 1996, President Clinton's "don't ask, don't tell" policy on gays in the military survived its first Supreme Court test.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Joyce Randolph is 95. TV's Judge Judy Sheindlin is 77. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go's) is 66. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 64. Actor Ken Watanabe is 60. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 42. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 39. Actor Matt Dallas is 37. Actress Charlotte Sullivan is 36. Actor Aaron Tveit is 36. Actor Glenn Powell is 31. Country singer Kane Brown is 26.