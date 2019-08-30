Today is Saturday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2019. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 31, 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, California. The Soviet passenger ship Admiral Nakhimov collided with a merchant vessel in the Black Sea, causing both to sink; up to 448 people reportedly died.
On this date:
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, South Carolina, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1888, Mary Ann Nichols, believed to be the first victim of "Jack the Ripper," was found slain in London's East End.
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1980, Poland's Solidarity labor movement was born with an agreement signed in Gdansk that ended a 17-day-old strike.
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver's wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he'd already served.)
In 1994, the Irish Republican Army declared a cease-fire.
Today's birthdays: Japanese monster movie actor Katsumi Tezuka ("Godzilla") is 107. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 64. Rock musician Gina Schock is 62. Actor Chris Tucker is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 42.