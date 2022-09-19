Today in history

Today is Monday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2022. There are 103 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee), which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.

On this date:

In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.

In 1955, President Juan Peron of Argentina was ousted after a revolt by the army and navy.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first contained underground nuclear test, code-named “Rainier,” in the Nevada desert.

In 1970, the “Mary Tyler Moore” show debuted on CBS-TV.

In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.

In 1996, IBM announced it would extend health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Rosemary Harris is 95. Actor David McCallum is 89. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 82. Singer Bill Medley is 82.