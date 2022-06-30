Today in history

Today is Friday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2022. There are 183 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 1, 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.

On this date:

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 2009, actor Karl Malden, 97, died in Brentwood, California.

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals.

Today’s birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 91. Actor Jamie Farr is 88. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 81. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 80. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 77. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 70. Actor Pamela Anderson is 55. Actor Storm Reid is 19.

