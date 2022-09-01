Today in history

Today is Friday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2022. There are 120 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.

On this date:

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.

In 1935, a Labor Day hurricane slammed into the Florida Keys, claiming more than 400 lives.

In 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.

In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.

In 2018, Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery.

In 2019, a fire swept a boat carrying recreational scuba divers that was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast; the captain and four other crew members were able to escape the flames, but 34 people who were trapped below died.

Today’s birthdays: Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 91. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 74. Actor Mark Harmon is 71. Actor Keanu Reeves is 58. Actor Salma Hayek is 56. Actor Allison Miller is 37.