Today is Monday, Oct. 14, the 287th day of 2019. There are 78 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 14, 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
On this date:
In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt, campaigning for the presidency, was shot in the chest in Milwaukee. Despite the wound, he went ahead with a scheduled speech.
In 1960, the idea of a Peace Corps was suggested by Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy to an audience of students at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
In 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2001, as U.S. jets opened a second week of raids in Afghanistan, President George W. Bush sternly rejected a Taliban offer to discuss handing over Osama bin Laden to a third country.
Today's Birthdays: Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 91. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 80. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Dixie Chicks) is 45. Actress-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 44. Actor Stephen Hill is 43. Singer Usher is 41. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 40. Actor Ben Whishaw is 39. Actor Jordan Brower is 38. Director Benh Zeitlin is 37. Actress Skyler Shaye is 33. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 32. Actor Max Thieriot is 31.