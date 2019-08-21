Today is Thursday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2019. There are 131 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America's Cup.
On this date:
In 1787, inventor John Fitch demonstrated his steamboat on the Delaware River to delegates from the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.
In 1932, the British Broadcasting Corp. conducted its first experimental television broadcast, using a 30-line mechanical system.
In 1986, Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million, settling a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit.
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple's friend Kevin Harris, and didn't see Vicki Weaver).
In 2003, Alabama's chief justice, Roy Moore, was suspended for his refusal to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.
Today's birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 84. Author Annie Proulx is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 80. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Comedian-actress Kristen Wiig is 46. Actress Aya Sumika is 39.