Today is Wednesday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2019. There are 146 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
On this date:
In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.
In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)
In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.
In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
In 2005, ABC News anchorman Peter Jennings died in New York at age 67.
In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Today's birthdays: Former MLB pitcher Don Larsen is 90. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77. Singer B.J. Thomas is 77. Singer Lana Cantrell is 76. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 75. Actor David Duchovny is 59. Actress Charlize Theron is 44. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 32. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 28. Actor Liam James is 23.