Today is Thursday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2019. There are 110 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 12, 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center's smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington "acts of war," said "this will be a monumental struggle of good versus evil" and that "good will prevail."
On this date:
In 1846, Elizabeth Barrett secretly married Robert Browning at St. Marylebone Church in London.
In 1942, during World War II, a German U-boat off West Africa torpedoed the RMS Laconia, which was carrying Italian prisoners of war, British soldiers and civilians; it's estimated more than 1,600 people died while some 1,100 survived after the ship sank.
In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."
In 2012, the U.S. dispatched an elite group of Marines to Tripoli, Libya, after the mob attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.
Today's birthdays: Actress Linda Gray is 79. Singer Maria Muldaur is 77. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 68. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 67. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 67. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 67. Actress Rachel Ward is 62. Actress Emmy Rossum is 33. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 26.