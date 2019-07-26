Today is Saturday, July 27, the 208th day of 2019. There are 157 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On July 27, 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army's first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.
On this date:
In 1794, French revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre was overthrown and placed under arrest; he was executed the following day.
In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks' use).
In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.
In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
In 2017, Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died at his Kentucky home at the age of 73 from complications related to Lou Gehrig's disease.
Today's birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 97. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 80. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 71. Singer Maureen McGovern is 70. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 68. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 63. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 47. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 44. Actress Taylor Schilling is 35. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 12.