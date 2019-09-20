Today is Saturday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2019. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 21, 1985, In North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
On this date:
In 1893, one of America's first horseless carriages was taken for a short test drive in Springfield, Mass., by Frank Duryea, who had designed the vehicle with his brother, Charles.
In 1938, a hurricane struck parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.
In 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into Charleston, South Carolina (the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States).
In 2017, Facebook said it would provide congressional investigators with the contents of 3,000 ads that had been bought by a Russian agency; it had already released the ads to federal authorities investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.
Today's birthdays: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 78. Musician Don Felder is 72. Author Stephen King is 72. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 69. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 62. Country singer Faith Hill is 52. Actress Maggie Grace is 36. Actress Ahna O'Reilly is 35. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 33.