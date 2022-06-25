Today in history

Today is Sunday, June 26, the 177th day of 2022. There are 188 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On June 26, 1945, the charter of the United Nations was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco.

On this date:

In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed to France during World War I landed in St. Nazaire.

In 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and water routes to the isolated western sector of Berlin.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).

In 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.

In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).

In 2013, in deciding its first cases on the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the nation’s legally married gay couples equal federal footing with all other married Americans and also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to resume in California.

Today’s birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 88. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 66. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 48. Actor-singer Ariana Grande is 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0