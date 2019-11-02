Today is Sunday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2019. There are 58 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Nov. 3, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
On this date:
In 1839, the first Opium War between China and Britain broke out.
In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)
In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2, the second manmade satellite, into orbit; on board was a dog named Laika, who was sacrificed in the experiment.
In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.
In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested for drowning her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a black carjacker.
In 2017, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked away from his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that left some of his comrades severely wounded, was spared a prison sentence by a military judge in North Carolina; President Donald Trump blasted the decision as a "complete and total disgrace."
Today's birthdays: Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 86. Comedian-actress Roseanne Barr is 67. Actress Kate Capshaw is 66. Comedian Dennis Miller is 66. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 62. TV personality Kendall Jenner is 24.