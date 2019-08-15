Today is Friday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2019. There are 137 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
On this date:
In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Indian forces in the War of 1812.
In 1858, a telegraphed message from Britain's Queen Victoria to President James Buchanan was transmitted over the recently laid trans-Atlantic cable.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1962, The Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
In 1987, 156 people were killed when Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed while trying to take off from Detroit; the sole survivor was 4-year-old Cecelia Cichan.
In 2002, terrorist mastermind Abu Nidal reportedly was found shot to death in Baghdad, Iraq; he was 65.
Today's birthdays: Actress Ann Blyth is 91. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 73. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 66. Movie director James Cameron is 65. Singer Madonna is 61. Actress Angela Bassett is 61. Actor Timothy Hutton is 59. Actor Steve Carell is 57. Country singer Emily Robison is 47. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 33. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 32. Country singer Dan Smyers is 32. Actress Rumer Willis is 31. Rapper Young Thug is 28. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 22.