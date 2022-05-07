Today in history

Today is Sunday, May 8, the 128th day of 2022. There are 237 days left in the year. This is Mother’s Day.

Today’s highlight:

On May 8, 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites.

On this date:

In 1541, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto reached the Mississippi River.

In 1846, the first major battle of the Mexican-American War was fought at Palo Alto, Texas; U.S. forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor were able to beat back Mexican forces.

In 1915, Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced on radio that Nazi Germany’s forces had surrendered, and that “the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”

In 1973, militant American Indians who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrendered.

In 1993, the Muslim-led government of Bosnia-Herzegovina and rebel Bosnian Serbs signed an agreement for a nationwide cease-fire.

In 2003, the Senate unanimously endorsed adding to NATO seven former communist nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Today’s birthdays: Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is 96. Singer Toni Tennille is 82. Jazz musician Keith Jarrett is 77. Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 69. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 58. Country musician Del Gray is 54. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 47. Actor Nora Anezeder is 33.

