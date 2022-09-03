Today in history

Today is Sunday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2022. There are 118 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 4, 2016, elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”

On this date:

In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.

In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”

In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.

In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 91. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 73. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 62. Actor Ione Skye is 52. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 41.