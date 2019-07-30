Today is Wednesday, July 31, the 212th day of 2019. There are 153 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On July 31, 1954, Pakistan's K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.
On this date:
In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of some 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.
In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
In 1945, Pierre Laval, premier of the pro-Nazi Vichy government, surrendered to U.S. authorities in Austria; he was turned over to France, which later tried and executed him.
In 1961, IBM introduced its first Selectric typewriter with its distinctive "typeball."
In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 reached the moon, transmitting pictures back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.
In 1970, "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" came to an end after nearly 14 years as co-anchor Chet Huntley signed off for the last time; the broadcast was renamed "NBC Nightly News."
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
In 2008, scientists reported the Phoenix spacecraft had confirmed the presence of frozen water in Martian soil.
Today's birthdays: Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 88. Actress Susan Flannery is 80. Singer Lobo is 76. Actor Michael Biehn is 63. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 61. Actor Wally Kurth is 61. Country singer Chad Brock is 56. Musician Fatboy Slim is 56. Author J.K. Rowling is 54. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 25. Actor Reese Hartwig is 21. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 21.