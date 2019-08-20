Today is Wednesday, Aug. 21, the 233rd day of 2019. There are 132 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 21, 2000, rescue efforts to reach the sunken Russian nuclear submarine Kursk ended with divers announcing none of the 118 sailors had survived.
On this date:
In 1609, Galileo Galilei demonstrated his new telescope to a group of officials atop the Campanile in Venice.
In 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia resulting in the deaths of at least 55 whites. (Turner was later executed.)
In 1863, pro-Confederate raiders attacked Lawrence, Kansas, massacring the men and destroying the town's buildings.
In 1940, exiled Communist revolutionary Leon Trotsky died in a Mexican hospital from wounds inflicted by an assassin the day before.
In 1991, the hard-line coup against Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev collapsed in the face of a popular uprising led by Russian Federation President Boris N. Yeltsin.
In 1992, an 11-day siege began at the cabin of white separatist Randy Weaver in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, as government agents tried to arrest Weaver for failing to appear in court on charges of selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns; on the first day of the siege, Weaver's teenage son, Samuel, and Deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan were killed.
Today's birthdays: Singer Kenny Rogers is 81. Singer Harold Reid is 80. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 74. Actress Kim Cattrall is 63. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 60. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 49. TV personality Brody Jenner is 36. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 33. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 31. Actress Hayden Panettiere is 30.