Today is Tuesday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2019. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On September 24, 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
On this date:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America's federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as "Black Friday" after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1996, the United States and 70 other countries became the first to sign a treaty at the United Nations to end all testing and development of nuclear weapons. (The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty has yet to enter into force because of the refusal so far of eight nations — including the United States — to ratify it.)
Today's Birthdays: News anchor Lou Dobbs is 74. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 73. Former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, D-Mass., is 67. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 61. Actress Megan Ward is 50. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 48. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm (hahm) is 37. Actor Erik Stocklin is 37. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 32. Actor Grey Damon is 32. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 31. Actor Ben Platt is 26.