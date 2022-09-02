Today in history

Today is Saturday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2022. There are 119 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 3, 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.

On this date:

In 1861, during the Civil War, Confederate forces invaded the border state of Kentucky, which had declared its neutrality in the conflict.

In 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.” The same day, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner SS Athenia some 250 miles off the Irish coast, killing more than 100 out of the 1,400 or so people on board.

In 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.

In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.

In 2012, Sun Myung Moon, 92, a self-proclaimed messiah who founded the Unification Church, died in Gapeyeong, South Korea.

Today’s birthdays: Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 80. Actor Charlie Sheen is 57. Singer Jennifer Paige is 49. Actor Ashley Jones is 46. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 44. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 36.