Today in history

Today is Saturday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2022. There are 112 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)

On this date:

In 1608, John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council in Virginia.

In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine.

In 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.

In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.

In 2005, Cadaver dogs and boatloads of forensic workers fanned out across New Orleans to collect the corpses left behind by Hurricane Katrina; cleanup crews towed away abandoned cars and even began readying a hotel for reopening.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Jose Feliciano is 77. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 68. Actor Kate Burton is 65. Actor Colin Firth is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 59. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 18.