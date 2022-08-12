Today in history

Today is Saturday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2022. There are 140 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.

On this date:

In 1521, Spanish conqueror Hernando Cortez captured Tenochtitlan, present-day Mexico City, from the Aztecs.

In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut, received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.

In 1932, Adolf Hitler rejected the post of vice chancellor of Germany, saying he was prepared to hold out “for all or nothing.”

In 1960, the first two-way telephone conversation by satellite took place with the help of Echo 1.

In 1995, Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.

In 2004, TV chef Julia Child died in Montecito, California, two days short of her 92nd birthday.

In 2020, in an interview on Fox Business Network, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he was starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

Today’s birthdays: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 76. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 74. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 63. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 61. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 40. Actor Lennon Stella is 23.